Children need love, not just material support: Kiran

Children want more than material support from their parents and caregivers. They also want to feel loved, heard and protected.

This is the message from Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, who says children’s growing concerns about feeling unloved highlight the need for stronger emotional connections between parents and their children.

During consultations, children have repeatedly identified love as one of their most important needs.

Ms Kiran recalled an activity at Veiuto in Suva where children were asked about their rights. Many responded that they had the right to be loved.

“More and more children we speak to these days, they don't feel loved,” Ms Kiran said.

She said parents might believe that providing gadgets, resources and education was enough, but the important connection that made children feel loved was sometimes missing.

Children did not need their families to be wealthy to experience love and care. Emotional support and understanding were equally important, she said.

She urged parents, grandparents, guardians and teachers to listen to children, recognise changes in their behaviour and believe them when they spoke about their experiences.

“Children do not need perfect adults. They need adults who care, listen and stand up for them,” she said.

Protecting children was a shared responsibility involving families, communities, government agencies and faith-based organisations.

She also encouraged communities to revive the spirit of veikawaitaki by looking out for one another and ensuring every child was everyone's concern.

Children deserved to grow up feeling safe and loved, and confident enough to speak up when something made them feel unsafe.