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Church says people must have final say on Constitution

AFI president Penioni Ravunawa says citizens must retain the final say on future constitutional amendments. Copy subheading

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 16:00

Updated 29 October 2026 | 17:21 FJT

Kilaka villagers, Bua, Referendum clause, removal

Kilaka villagers during the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 public consultation held on October 26, 2026.

Sampras Anand

A Christian denomination has called for Fiji's constitutional referendum requirement to be retained.

The Apostles Fellowship International (AFI) says that citizens must continue to have the final say on any future changes to the nation's supreme law.

AFI president Penioni Ravunawa made the submission during consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 at Kilaka Village in Kubulau, Bua on Monday.

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Mr Ravunawa, who is also the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, opposed proposed Clause 209, which would remove the requirement for a national referendum on future constitutional amendments.

While supporting the nationwide consultations currently being conducted, he said the voice of ordinary citizens must remain central to any future constitutional reform process.

"We support the Supreme Court's interpretation requiring two-thirds of all Members of Parliament and approval by a majority of registered voters in a referendum," Mr Ravunawa said.

He said AFI wanted the referendum requirement retained in any new constitution adopted by Fiji.

"The people should continue to have a direct voice in changing their future Constitutions," he said.

Mr Ravunawa said the church organisation believed constitutional changes should continue to require both parliamentary approval and public endorsement.

His views were echoed by Bua villager Ulaiasi Radoka, who also opposed the proposed removal of the referendum provision.

Mr Radoka said the Constitution should reflect the wishes of the people rather than be shaped solely by politicians and Parliament.

He argued that referendums provided an important avenue for public sentiment to be considered before changes were made to the Constitution.

"The Constitution should reflect the voice of its people," he said, adding that the referendum process helped ensure constitutional provisions were developed in the best interests of citizens.

AFI also called for closer examination of provisions relating to the powers of the Attorney-General and the concentration of executive influence.

Mr Ravunawa said proposed Clauses 116, 136, 140 and 179 should be reviewed together to ensure safeguards for independent appointments, legal advice and oversight mechanisms.

The church also backed stronger protections for constitutional rights, including higher thresholds to justify limitations on fundamental freedoms, effective court remedies and a systematic review of laws that may be inconsistent with the Constitution.

Public consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 are continuing around the country before the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee finalises its report for Parliament.

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