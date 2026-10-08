Macuata Women targets winning finish

The Macuata women’s head coach, Anarieta Motubiu, is confident her side can give Tailevu a tough challenge in tomorrow’s Subrails Marama Cup clash.

Macuata hosts Tailevu at the All Saints Secondary School ground in Labasa, with several key players set to miss the match through injuries.

“Not having a few of our main players in our line-up does not dampen our spirit,” Motubiu said.

“I have faith in this team and I know we will give Tailevu a run for their money.”

Motubiu said the team had been working closely with its physiotherapist and medical staff to assess the injured players and determine their availability.

“We have been preparing well like every team in the competition. We want to end the pool rounds on a high.

“We need to step up on our defence. We’ll need to find spaces and make use of them.”

Macuata has won five matches after 10 rounds and is placed sixth on the points table.

Motubiu said having depth in the squad would come in handy as they manage the injuries.