Family holds on to hope for missing Totoya father

The family of retired fisheries officer Eroni Talemaikanacea is holding on to hope as the search for him continues.

Mr Talemaikanacea failed to return home after taking his newly purchased fibreglass boat out for a test run near Udu Village, Totoya, Lau, on Friday morning.

His daughter, Losalini Talemaikanacea, said the family was struggling to understand why her father had gone out alone, describing the decision as unusual for someone experienced and careful at sea.

Ms Talemaikanacea had dropped her father and other family members off at Port Mua-iWalu on Monday as they prepared to travel to Totoya with their newly purchased boat.

She last spoke to her father through Facebook Messenger on Thursday night, using Starlink to stay connected.

The conversation ended at about 10.30pm, when Mr Talemaikanacea told her he wanted to test his new boat and engine.

“I kept reminding him not to go far, just test-run it near the shore,” she said.

On Friday evening, she received a message from her son, who lives with his grandparents, saying his grandfather had not returned after leaving at about 9am.

“For our family, dad is not new to operating a fibreglass boat. He is always careful,” she said.

“What he did on Friday morning was very peculiar and out of the ordinary. I’m still trying to understand why he went alone given his age.”

Ms Talemaikanacea works in Suva, while her parents, son and brother’s family live in Udu Village.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji issued a missing person appeal yesterday, urging mariners, vessel operators and coastal communities around Totoya, Lau, to look out for any signs of Mr Talemaikanacea.

Despite feeling overwhelmed, Ms Talemaikanacea said she was not ready to lose hope. She also urged people to avoid travelling alone by boat and to check their safety equipment before going to sea.

“I only wish the rescue operations here in our country would act fast on any emergency received, especially for missing persons out at sea — to regard every missing person just like their immediate family,” she said.

“To understand the meaning of an emergency and act accordingly.”

Joint search and rescue efforts are now being coordinated by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval Division, local communities and Police as authorities race against time to locate the missing man.

The Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji is overseeing the operation, with a Navy vessel deployed to assist in the search of waters around Totoya and nearby reef systems.

Police said maritime communities and seafarers operating in the area are being urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the vessel or its occupant.

Anyone with information that could assist the search is requested to contact the Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji on 1681.

Authorities have not released further details as the search continues.