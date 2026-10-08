Badminton

206 players set for China Club Fiji Open

The three-day tournament features 293 entries across 20 events, with C Grade attracting 101 players.

Friday 09 October 2026 | 06:00

Kiribati badminton players will be part of the Fiji Open which starts today.

Kiribati badminton players will be part of the Fiji Open which starts today.

Photo: Badminton Fiji

The China Club Fiji Open 2026 has attracted 206 players across 20 events, with 293 total entries.

Competitors will contest five grades — A, B, C, masters and para — over three days at the Yat Sen School hall. The field ranges from grassroots juniors to elite national-level players from Fiji and Kiribati.

C Grade forms the backbone of the tournament, with 101 players, highlighting the strong pipeline of junior and developing talent emerging through clubs and schools.

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“The strength of our C Grade shows that badminton’s grassroots development is thriving. We look forward to an exciting tournament and thank China Club for their continued support of badminton in Fiji,” Badminton Fiji and the tournament organisers said in a statement.

A Grade, the premier division, has 48 players and 71 entries across men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The men’s singles draw has 14 competitors, while the women’s singles features eight.

B Grade has 41 unique players and 54 entries, including 20 competitors in men’s singles and six mixed doubles pairs.

The masters division has 12 players competing in singles and doubles, while the para competition features four athletes, reflecting the sport’s commitment to participation and inclusivity.

Clubs and associations represented include Shuttle Sharks Suva, CDragonz Badminton Club Suva, Red Fire Shuttles Suva, Kiribati Badminton Federation, Lautoka Badminton Club and Blazing Shuttles Nadi Badminton Club.

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