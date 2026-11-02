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Constitution Bill report delayed, vote set for December

Rabuka says more time is needed to consider public feedback as Parliament extends reporting deadline.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 04:00

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Parliament session on November 2, 2026.

Parliament session on November 2, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Parliament yesterday unanimously agreed to allow the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to table its report at a later sitting.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the report would be presented on Monday, November 30, with MPs expected to vote on the Bill’s third reading during the first four days of December.

The committee was required to report within 30 days of the Bill’s second reading, which took place on October 2. It was originally scheduled to table its report during this week’s sitting.

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Mr Rabuka, who chairs the committee, said he had written to Speaker Filimone Jitoko after concerns were raised by the Parliament secretariat and committee members.

“I had to face realities,” he said.

He said more time was needed to consider public views and written submissions.

The same motion also removed National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad from the committee and replaced him with Assistant Minister Sachida Nand.

Mr Rabuka said Professor Prasad had told him the NFP would not participate in the committee’s deliberations.

“I have sadly taken that into account,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said turnout at consultations had been strong in rural areas, while venues in urban areas were “half-filled”.

He said urban presenters were often “very vociferous” and “pointed”.


What happens next

The committee will advertise for further written submissions and announce dates and venues for oral submissions.

Mr Rabuka said the written section of the report would be completed by the end of next week, with work on the final report beginning the following week.

He said the election and referendum writs could still be issued within the time allowed by law after Parliament votes on the Bill in early December.

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