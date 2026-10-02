Chief Justice Salesi Temo has directed court officials to make available all relevant records, documentation and information required by Police investigating the reported disappearance of cocaine exhibits from the Suva High Court Registry.

In a statement dated October 2, Chief Justice Temo said the Judiciary was providing its full cooperation to the Fiji Police Force as investigations continued.

“First and foremost, the Judiciary is providing its full cooperation to the Fiji Police Force as investigations continue. Court officials have been directed to make available all relevant records, documentation, and information required by investigators, and the Judiciary remains committed to supporting a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation.”

Chief Justice Temo said Police had advised that a number of persons of interest had been identified.

However, he stressed that those individuals must be treated fairly and were presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in court.

“However, it is important to note that the concept of the rule of law, imported from Great Britain since the Deed of Cession in 1874, demands that persons of interest, are treated fairly within the four corners of the law. That means that every person, who may later be accused of a crime, are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt, in a court of law; not in the court of social media.”

Chief Justice Temo said if investigators established sufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing, it would be for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to independently determine whether charges should be laid.

He described the reported disappearance of court exhibits as deeply concerning.

“This matter is deeply concerning. Court exhibits are an integral part of the administration of justice and the integrity of criminal proceedings. Their secure custody, management, and preservation are essential to ensuring fair trials, protecting the rights of all parties, maintaining public confidence in the justice system, and upholding the rule of law.”

Chief Justice Temo also announced that the Judiciary had begun a comprehensive review of exhibit management practices and security arrangements across all court facilities.

The review includes exhibit storage, registry operations, access controls, surveillance systems and internal accountability mechanisms.

Measures being implemented include a nationwide security assessment of court premises, enhanced CCTV coverage and monitoring, stronger chain-of-custody requirements, a review of staff access privileges and improvements to audit and oversight mechanisms.

“The Judiciary views this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring that the facts are thoroughly established through the proper investigative process. At the same time, we are taking decisive steps to strengthen security systems, modernise exhibit management practices, and enhance accountability across all court facilities.”

Chief Justice Temo said the Judiciary would continue working closely with Police and other relevant stakeholders while the investigation remained active.