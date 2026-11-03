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Diwali’s message of unity needed more than ever, says Govt Minister

Sashi Kiran says Diwali offers an opportunity to strengthen unity and foster reconciliation across Fiji.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 17:00

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Staff of Meenoos Suva took time out to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, at their Suva store on November 3, 2026, sharing the spirit of joy, unity and togetherness with customers and the community.

Staff of Meenoos Suva took time out to celebrate Diwali at their Suva store on November 3, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

As Fiji faces political and social tensions, Diwali is being embraced as an opportunity to strengthen unity, promote peace and bring communities closer together.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the festival carries an important message of hope, love and reconciliation.

She has urged Fijians to reflect on its values and share the joy of the celebration with their families and vulnerable members of the community.

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Ms Kiran said Diwali has traditionally been a time for people from different communities and faiths to come together, drawing strength from one another while celebrating the festival.

She says the story of Lord Rama’s return after defeating Ravana serves as a reminder for people to overcome negativity within themselves and allow the light of love and peace to enter their hearts.

“When we do that within our communities, within our families and within our country, the country also thrives with love and peace,” Ms Kiran said.

Her message comes as Melania Railau, who works alongside the Indo-Fijian community, says Diwali provides an opportunity for people to reconnect and ease tensions.

“It is a time for togetherness and interaction,” Ms Railau said.

Meanwhile, businesses are preparing to welcome customers with affordable Diwali products as retailers work to make the festival accessible to families.

Meenoos Shop manager Shalendra Nand says the business spent nearly six months preparing for Diwali, offering products such as kurtis, kameez and sarees at affordable prices.

He says the preparations have helped attract customers and generate good sales.

Ms Kiran has also urged Fijians to celebrate responsibly, particularly amid El Niño conditions and drought. She warned that careless use of diyas, candles and firecrackers could cause fires that threaten homes and properties.

She said Diwali is ultimately about hope, sharing and bringing light into people’s hearts.

Ms Kiran wished all Fijians celebrating Diwali a happy festival, expressing hope that its message of peace and love would reach every heart and soul across the country.

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