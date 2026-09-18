Naleba dormitory still awaits rebuild after 2024 fire

Plans to rebuild the fire-damaged boys’ dormitory at the Naleba Youth Training Centre (NYTC) in Labasa are facing financial constraints as Government continues to seek overseas donor funding.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said about $2 million was needed to fully reconstruct and upgrade the dormitory.

The dormitory was completely destroyed by fire on April 14, 2024, affecting 25 male youth trainees who lost all their belongings.

Mr Saukuru said the ministry had approached several potential donors for assistance with the rebuilding project.

"So far, nobody has come forth to assist us, but, we will keep on looking around," he clarified.

The ministry had also approached the Chinese Embassy for funding support, but Mr Saukuru said there had been no concrete confirmation.

"We approached the Chinese embassy, this request for funding is still with them, however, it has been quite a while now," he said.

"We will follow it up again for a breakthrough and we are keeping our fingers crossed if they can assist us".

Mr Saukuru said the ministry would raise the Naleba funding request again with Chinese Embassy representatives during a meeting next week after an earlier engagement was cancelled.

Once funding is secured, he said the ministry planned to proceed with a disaster-resilient facility, which it had identified as a priority for NYTC.

Rebuilding the dormitory would also allow for the expansion of accommodation facilities for male and female trainees.

The proposed dormitory would include modern facilities and amenities to better serve youths in the Northern Division.

NYTC is one of two youth training centres in the Northern Division and one of five nationwide under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Established in 2005, the centre provides free training to male and female youths, including courses in agriculture.