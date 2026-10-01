Nation

NFA warns: Call 910 when fire strikes

NFA says no emergency call was received and no fire crew was dispatched to the scene.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 16:30

A house was destroyed by fire at Korotulotulo, Seaqaqa, on September 23, 2026. Photo: Supplied

A house was destroyed by fire at Korotulotulo, Seaqaqa, on September 23, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

The National Fire Authority (NFA) says it did not receive an emergency call after a house in Seaqaqa was destroyed by fire.

NFA said it was not notified of the fire and no fire crew was dispatched to the scene.

The one-bedroom timber and corrugated iron house at Korotulotulo, Seaqaqa, was destroyed at about 11pm on September 23.

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Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed the incident and said the 28ft by 18ft house was completely destroyed.

He said the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained and there were no casualties.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane urged members of the public to immediately call 910 when a fire or emergency requiring NFA assistance occurs.

“Firefighters cannot respond to an incident if we are not alerted. Members of the public must immediately dial 910 when they identify a fire or require NFA emergency assistance,” he said.

Mr Sowane said providing the correct location and clear information about an incident allows NFA control rooms to alert the nearest available crew and initiate a response.

NFA said early reporting was critical because a fire could quickly spread and place lives, homes and surrounding properties at risk.

The house belonged to Seaqaqa farmer Neel Prakash, 38, who said it had been built for his son.

Mr Prakash said no one was inside at the time because the property was some distance from the family home.

He estimated the damage at about $12,000.

Mr Prakash said he believed the fire may have been deliberately started, but police have not confirmed this.

The family of six is appealing for assistance and can be contacted on 9871848.

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