Returned seasonal workers have been urged to turn income earned through overseas employment into sustainable businesses that can support their families and communities long after their seasonal contracts end.

Divisional Labour Officer West Sunia Tuirara made the call while presenting certificates to 20 returned seasonal workers who successfully completed the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) training for the Returned Workers Programme at the Ministry of Youth and Sports conference room in Lautoka yesterday afternoon.

The three-day programme, organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and the PALM scheme, equips returned workers with practical skills in entrepreneurship, financial management and business planning.

The programme is designed to help participants make productive use of their overseas earnings by developing small businesses and creating additional sources of income for their families.

Mr Tuirara congratulated the participants on completing the training and challenged them to put their new knowledge into practice.

“I encourage you not to leave your business plans on paper. Take what you have learned here and turn it into action. Identify your opportunity, make your plan, take that first step, and continue improving along the way.”

He reminded the workers that completing the training should be viewed as the beginning of their business journey rather than the end.

“Your journey does not end today—it starts today.”

Mr Tuirara also encouraged participants not to wait for ideal circumstances before starting a business.

“Do not wait for the perfect time or the perfect opportunity. Start with what you have, build on your skills and experience, learn from your challenges, and keep moving forward.”

He said the knowledge gained through the programme could help participants create opportunities that benefit not only themselves but also their families and wider communities.

“Turn your knowledge into action, your ideas into opportunities, and your opportunities into sustainable livelihoods.”

The SIYB training has now been delivered through eight sessions across various locations, including the Central Division, Northern Division, Nadi and Lautoka, reaching more than 130 returned seasonal workers to date.

The programme places particular emphasis on budgeting, responsible financial management and planning, with the aim of helping returned workers make informed decisions about their earnings and strengthen their livelihoods.

Further training sessions are planned as the programme continues to reach returned seasonal workers across the country.