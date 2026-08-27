Teachers whose acting appointments were revoked have been given a fresh chance to secure head-of-school positions, with the Ministry of Education set to advertise 130 vacant posts tomorrow.

The move follows a meeting between the Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) and the Ministry yesterday, where the union raised concerns over teachers who had their acting appointments revoked after serving in the positions for extended periods.

A total of 93 primary school positions and 37 high school positions, making up the 130 vacancies, will be advertised in daily newspapers.

FTA general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga said the union had raised the issue repeatedly and the Ministry had now acknowledged that the vacant positions should have been advertised earlier.

Mr Manumanunitoga said the Ministry confirmed that 28 teachers had received revocation letters.

“The Ministry admitted that it was their mistake. They had not advertised it on time,” Mr Manumanunitoga said.

Under the relevant guideline cited by the union, vacant positions should not remain unadvertised for more than six months.

Mr Manumanunitoga said the affected teachers’ revocation letters had now been rescinded, meaning cancelled, and they would remain at their respective schools while applying for the advertised positions.

“Now teachers would also be given top priority in the selection process.”

Mr Manumanunitoga stressed that acting appointments did not automatically guarantee teachers the permanent positions.

The Ministry’s confirmation now puts 130 head-of-school positions up for grabs, with affected teachers among those expected to apply this weekend.

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