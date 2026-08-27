26 years on, Macuata villagers still seek answers

More than two decades after Fiji’s 2000 political upheaval, communities in Macuata are still seeking answers over land, dignity and loss.

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) heard deeply personal accounts from Nasekula and Vunisea communities during recent engagements in Macuata, with land, identity and the lasting effects of the upheaval emerging as key concerns.

At Nasekula Village in the district of Labasa, villagers recalled fear, humiliation and uncertainty during the events of 2000.

They spoke about the involvement of traditional leaders and young men and how the upheaval affected families and the wider community, according to the FTRC.

Land and customary boundaries were also central to the discussions.

The FTRC said villagers recalled their concerns when investors began entering areas they understood to fall within their customary boundaries.

For the community, the issue went beyond land ownership, touching on identity, dignity, belonging and the need for meaningful consultation when developments affect the vanua.

The FTRC team was joined by Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu, whose presence was appreciated by villagers who shared their experiences and concerns.

At Vunisea Village in the District of Dreketi, villagers reflected on how promises and expectations surrounding the events of 2000 influenced their decisions at the time.

The FTRC said villagers recalled that leaders had presented the situation as an effort to reclaim and defend their land.

When the expected changes did not happen, they recalled the disappointment and difficulties that followed.

A key recommendation from Vunisea was the return of land for the benefit of future generations.

Villagers said their connection to land remained closely tied to their vanua, identity, heritage and the future of their children and descendants.

The FTRC said the engagements gave both communities an opportunity to place their experiences on record and make recommendations for the future.

Their accounts will contribute to the FTRC’s work documenting the experiences of communities affected by Fiji’s political upheavals and its broader work towards truth, healing and reconciliation.