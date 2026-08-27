Nation

26 years on, Macuata villagers still seek answers

Land, identity and loss emerge as key concerns before Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 17:00

Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu with village community at Naseakula in Labasa on August 25, 2026.

Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu with village community at Naseakula in Labasa on August 25, 2026.

More than two decades after Fiji’s 2000 political upheaval, communities in Macuata are still seeking answers over land, dignity and loss.

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) heard deeply personal accounts from Nasekula and Vunisea communities during recent engagements in Macuata, with land, identity and the lasting effects of the upheaval emerging as key concerns.

At Nasekula Village in the district of Labasa, villagers recalled fear, humiliation and uncertainty during the events of 2000.

Related stories

They spoke about the involvement of traditional leaders and young men and how the upheaval affected families and the wider community, according to the FTRC.

Land and customary boundaries were also central to the discussions.

The FTRC said villagers recalled their concerns when investors began entering areas they understood to fall within their customary boundaries.

For the community, the issue went beyond land ownership, touching on identity, dignity, belonging and the need for meaningful consultation when developments affect the vanua.

The FTRC team was joined by Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu, whose presence was appreciated by villagers who shared their experiences and concerns.

At Vunisea Village in the District of Dreketi, villagers reflected on how promises and expectations surrounding the events of 2000 influenced their decisions at the time.

The FTRC said villagers recalled that leaders had presented the situation as an effort to reclaim and defend their land.

When the expected changes did not happen, they recalled the disappointment and difficulties that followed.

A key recommendation from Vunisea was the return of land for the benefit of future generations.

Villagers said their connection to land remained closely tied to their vanua, identity, heritage and the future of their children and descendants.

The FTRC said the engagements gave both communities an opportunity to place their experiences on record and make recommendations for the future.

Their accounts will contribute to the FTRC’s work documenting the experiences of communities affected by Fiji’s political upheavals and its broader work towards truth, healing and reconciliation.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Source: https://fijipocketguide.com/
Nation

Auditor-General could not verify $90 COVID payments

Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash.
Nation

Audit flags missing approval for $18.5m digital payment balance

Family survives, Nagigi, Labasa, house fire
Nation

Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Tafzeel Accounting director Tafzeel Ali and Ba FA president Praneel Dayal (right).
Football

Ba receives B.O.G boost

Raluve U18
Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.
Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu during the launch of the Empowering Students with HIV and Drug Use Information Reflective Workshop and Baseline Survey Report on August 25, 2026.
Health

Government reviews school HIV policy as Central Division cases rise

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad (centre) with Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji president Vinesh Prakash and community members after opening the third Annual Convention of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji at Muanidevo Sanatan Primary School in Dreketi on August 24, 2026. Photo: NFP
Culture

Elders honoured for preserving Sanatan culture and traditions