Labasa to host 2026 National Agriculture Show

Fiji’s flagship agriculture event will return to the North as the National Agriculture Show heads to Labasa in September.

Agriculture and Waterways Minister Tomasi Tunabuna launched the 2026 National Agriculture Show, confirming Subrail Park as the venue from September 15 to 17.

The three-day event will be held under the theme “Green Growth: Golden Gains – Advancing Agriculture through Innovation, Diversification, Value Addition for a Resilient and Prosperous Fiji.”

Mr Tunabuna said the show would provide a platform for farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, students, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to showcase their work and explore new opportunities.

“Taking the event to the Northern Division recognised Vanua Levu’s contribution to Fiji’s agriculture sector and would allow the region to showcase its agricultural potential,” Mr Tunabuna said.

A major attraction will be the Agriculture-Themed Park, featuring crops, livestock, modern farming technologies, practical demonstrations and value-added products.

The show will also include exhibitions, competitions, educational displays, business networking and activities for families and students.

This year’s event will also incorporate Fiji’s National Coconut Day Celebration, focusing on the coconut industry and its contribution to rural livelihoods, food security, employment and economic development.

Mr Tunabuna said innovation, diversification and value addition were important to improving productivity, strengthening food security and creating economic opportunities.

“Government would continue supporting farmers through mechanisation, research, climate-smart agriculture, infrastructure, market access and partnerships,” he said.

He encouraged farmers, schools, youth groups, women’s organisations, businesses and members of the public to attend the three-day event.

The show is expected to bring together stakeholders from across Fiji for three days of agriculture, learning and business opportunities.