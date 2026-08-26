Nation

Unregistered kava sellers face up to $10,000 fine, two years' jail under proposed law

Small-scale vendors fear new registration rules could hurt family incomes

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 10:00

Updated 27 August 2026 | 11:47 FJT

kava

Yaqona sellers could face up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine for operating without registration under the proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026.

Fijians who sell kava (yaqona) could face up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine if they operate without registering their businesses under the proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026, now before Parliament.

The proposed law has sparked mixed reactions among kava vendors, with some supporting stronger regulation while others fear the measures could hurt families relying on small-scale sales.

The Bill would establish the Fiji Yaqona Council to register and license every grower, processor, importer and exporter of kava.

Related stories

Companies could face fines of up to $100,000. The offence would not apply to personal use or the “reasonable traditional or cultural use of yaqona within Fiji”.

Enforcement officers appointed by the council could enter and inspect premises, check records and take samples.

Obstructing officers or providing false information would also be an offence.

Reactions

Some yaqona sellers in Kadavu say they rely on small-scale kava sales to support their families, while others support stronger action against fake yaqona.

Farmer Bulou Rotukana, 40, from Nakasaleka in Kadavu said many people had turned to kava sales to support their families.

“Some people struggle with life so they come to buy grog and then sell it just to help with their family needs,” she said.

Lisala Wakaniyasi, 70, of Lomati, Nabukelevu in Kadavu, supported action against sellers of fake yaqona.

“I agree that those selling this fake grog be fined because grog nowadays is expensive and some grog sellers lie that it is pure grog but actually it is fake kava,” he said.

Registered kava stall owner Ritesh Kumar said all businesses should be registered so the Government could properly account for income and tax.

Kava stall owner William Samugh disagreed, saying the measures could hurt families relying on small kava sales for food and other household needs.

“It’s not a good idea for the Government to do like this to kind of people small business,” he said.

Government response

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Dr Andrew Tukana defended the Bill, saying it was meant to help everyone, not punish them.

“This Bill is here to help everyone. It’s here to help the importers, the exporters...the domestic producers and the domestic consumers,” Mr Tukana said.

He said the jail and fine provision was “the most extreme” outcome and was not expected to be the norm once proper processes were in place.

Operators who lose their registration or licence could appeal to the Minister for Agriculture.

The exact registration fee has not yet been decided and would be set through regulations if the Bill passes.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Source: https://fijipocketguide.com/
Nation

Auditor-General could not verify $90 COVID payments

Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash.
Nation

Audit flags missing approval for $18.5m digital payment balance

Family survives, Nagigi, Labasa, house fire
Nation

Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Tafzeel Accounting director Tafzeel Ali and Ba FA president Praneel Dayal (right).
Football

Ba receives B.O.G boost

Raluve U18
Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.
Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu during the launch of the Empowering Students with HIV and Drug Use Information Reflective Workshop and Baseline Survey Report on August 25, 2026.
Health

Government reviews school HIV policy as Central Division cases rise

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad (centre) with Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji president Vinesh Prakash and community members after opening the third Annual Convention of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji at Muanidevo Sanatan Primary School in Dreketi on August 24, 2026. Photo: NFP
Culture

Elders honoured for preserving Sanatan culture and traditions