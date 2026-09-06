The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North recorded gross proceeds of $341,015.75 this year, with part of its fundraising effort set to support health and community projects in the Northern Division.

Festival committee legal advisor Akash Prasad announced the figure during the crowning night at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday night.

He clarified that the $341,015.75 represented the festival’s gross proceeds and not its net profit, with expenses incurred in organising and operating the weeklong event yet to be taken into account in the final accounts.

“A total sum of $57,611.75 was raised through the charity chest with the support from the contestants,” Mr Prasad said.

“The charity chest remains as important part of the festival’s purpose as these funds enable the festival continue giving back to the community and supporting deserving charitable and community projects throughout the North.”

Mr Prasad thanked sponsors, the business community, contestants, volunteers, festival committee members and the public for their support throughout the festival.

Festival committee president Mohammed Saiyum said the event was about more than entertainment, with plans to direct support towards Labasa Hospital and the Labasa Town Council.

“This year the festival committee has planned to give Labasa Hospital a stress machine- treadmill, cardiac monitors and intraosseous driver and also assist Labasa Town Council with their projects,” Mr Saiyum said.

“Thank you, Vodafone Fiji Limited for being our loyal major sponsor for over a decade now.”

Chief guest and Vodafone Fiji Limited chief technology officer Vikash Prasad said the company’s commitment to Vanua Levu went beyond coverage towers and networks, with its presence reflecting a commitment to the North’s digital and economic future.

“Keeping Labasa and our wider Vanua Levu communities connected to new opportunities is not just a goal for us, it is why we are here in this festival,” Mr Prasad said.

“We want to make sure that as the world progresses, the North moves right along with it, fully equipped and empowered for the future.”