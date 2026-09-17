Reena’s nursery blooms through changing times

A floriculture entrepreneur says innovation, diversification and climate resilience have helped her sustain her nursery business for nearly a decade.

Reena Nandani, director of Jawan's Exotic Nursery, was among the exhibitors at the 2026 National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

Ms Nandani said adopting new planting techniques and investing in new varieties of fruit plants and flowers had helped her remain in business despite the challenges she faced.

"In the early years of my business start-up, nine years back, I faced lot of struggles".

She said more than 2,000 plants, representing about 120 varieties, were on display at her stall, with customer turnout exceeding her expectations.

Ms Nandani said changing climatic conditions had also forced her to invest in additional water storage facilities to ensure her plants received adequate water during dry spells.

With El Niño affecting farming communities, she said being prepared for changing weather conditions was important for nursery operators.

To remain competitive, Ms Nandani continues to explore new plant varieties and techniques.

Marcotting and grafting have helped her expand the range of plants available at her nursery.

She said customer preferences observed during the first two days of the agriculture show showed strong demand for fruiting plants.

"What I noticed from the agriculture show, people prefer more fruiting plants above flowers".

Ms Nandani said establishing a stall at the National Agriculture Show had helped introduce her nursery to customers from across Fiji.

"I have been setting up my nursery stall for the last few years because I wanted to make my plants known at a national level".

She said climate resilience had helped keep the business financially viable and encouraged other floriculture entrepreneurs not to give up on their dreams.

Ms Nandani runs the nursery business with her husband, who she credits with keeping her motivated throughout the journey.