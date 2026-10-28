Fiji backs Israel Forum role, wants results

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji will judge Israel’s new Pacific Islands Forum partnership by “the practical benefits it delivers to our people”, as 22 Pacific civil society groups call for it to be suspended.

In a written response to this masthead, Mr Ditoka said Fiji supported Israel’s engagement with the Forum.

He said the partnership must “produce measurable development outcomes rather than simply expanding the number of countries associated with the Forum”.

Israel has expertise in water management, desalination, irrigation, agriculture and renewable energy, he said.

These areas are important to many rural and maritime communities in Fiji.

“Fiji is particularly interested in partnerships that can translate technological expertise into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Fijians, including our farmers, young people and communities in geographically isolated areas,” Mr Ditoka said.

He pointed to agricultural training and internships for young Fijians in Israel. Israel has proposed increasing the number of Fijian interns from 14 to as many as 150, a plan Mr Ditoka welcomed.

Mr Ditoka acknowledged that countries held different views on Israel because of the situation in the Middle East.

“These views are acknowledged and respected,” he said.

He said Fiji’s ties with Israel did not weaken its commitment to international law, the sovereignty of other nations or peaceful dialogue.

“We do not believe that the Pacific should be required to choose between maintaining its principles and pursuing constructive development partnerships,” he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the approval last week. He said Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa told him leaders had agreed to the partnership at their meeting in Palau.

Mr Sa’ar said Israel and the Forum would develop a joint action plan and a mechanism to monitor progress.

Fiji opened its embassy in Jerusalem in September 2025. Israel opened its embassy in Suva this year.