Fiji loses $500m annually to climate-related disasters

Fiji is losing about $500 million every year to climate-related disasters, with floods and cyclones making up about 80 per cent of the events.

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

He said the loss was equivalent to about 5 per cent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“That is the cost we carry now out of the same fiscal space that funds our National Development Programme,” Dr Michael said.

The issue came under questioning from committee members as they examined Fiji’s new partnership with Australia under the Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Committee member and Assistant Minister for Sports Aliki Bia questioned whether climate finance would actually reach communities or remain difficult to access.

“We don't want an agreement or a treaty that just looks good on paper, but when it's time for practical solutions on the ground, this complex in terms of getting the funding, it's very hard,” Mr Bia said.

Dr Michael responded by clarifying that Fiji had not secured a national project through the Green Climate Fund since 2017.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal also questioned how Fiji could align its climate targets with Australia’s.

“The ministry should not be in a position to tell this committee that the treaty solves it, because it does not,” Mr Lal said.

He said Fiji could use the treaty’s provision for written consultation to ask Australia how it was meeting its climate obligations.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma questioned whether the more than $1.5 billion Australian commitment over 10 years would be enough to address Fiji’s climate needs.

Dr Michael said Fiji’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) were costed at about $10 billion.

“The funding that we are talking about is going to be a small portion of it,” he said.

He added that most NDC targets were conditional on funding and other requirements.

Mr Sharma stressed that the funding must result in real benefits for communities.

“We should really know what the number of people that actually benefit from that,” he said, adding that spending must be transparent and audited.

The $500 million annual climate loss comes as Fiji works to strengthen flood protection, coastal protection, resilient water systems, renewable energy and early warning systems.