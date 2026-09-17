Award-winning farmer sets sights on bigger dalo harvest

A small dalo venture has grown into a commercial ambition for Buca Bay farmer Sikeli Tubuwale following his national award.

Mr Tubuwale, 40, was named Dalo Farmer of the Year at the National Agriculture Show Farmers’ Awards in Labasa last night.

The award is his first national recognition for dalo farming, which he started about three years ago after 17 years of farming experience.

Mr Tubuwale said the farm began on a small scale but had steadily expanded as he gained experience.

“We build up, we build up, then we come to a bigger plan now,” he said.

He is now cultivating 28 acres of dalo and plans to expand further. His produce is sold through Ben’s Trading in Navua, providing a local market for the farm.

Mr Tubuwale expects to harvest about 30 tonnes this year, compared with more than 10 tonnes last year.

His target for next year is between 100 and 150 tonnes as he expands his commercial operation. He said the award came unexpectedly after he was informed that he had been selected.

“I was very excited. I don’t know how I get the feeling,” he said.

Mr Tubuwale credited his family, particularly his wife, for supporting his farming journey.

He also encouraged young people to use their time wisely and choose farming over illegal activities.

“There are plenty of things they can plant,” he said, encouraging youths to grow dalo in larger quantities to create income.

Mr Tubuwale said he was also teaching his only son about farming so he could continue the family’s dalo operation in the future.