Nation

Fiji pays $200,000 annually to send breathalysers overseas

He said the equipment had to be calibrated on a 12-month cycle, with a Fiji Trade Ministry officer accompanying Police officials to Australia to witness the process.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 08:00

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua.

Photo: Talei Roko

Fiji is spending more than $200,000 annually to calibrate Police breathalysers in Australia because there is no accredited facility locally to carry out the work.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament that Fiji Police Force’s evidential breath analysis instruments are calibrated through a specialist facility in Melbourne.

He said the equipment had to be calibrated on a 12-month cycle, with a Fiji Trade Ministry officer accompanying Police officials to Australia to witness the process.

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“Each check for calibration costs roughly over $200,000 Fiji,” Mr Naivalurua said.

He said the overseas arrangement provided access to specialised facilities, accredited technical expertise and internationally recognised standards needed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the equipment.

The issue was raised by Opposition MP Premila Kumar, who asked whether Fiji had the capacity to calibrate breathalyser equipment domestically and how often the machines were checked.

Mr Naivalurua said Government was exploring and investing in the requirements needed to establish the capability in Fiji.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned how often the machines were tested between calibration periods.

“Director of Traffic was responsible for ensuring the equipment remained operational and available for frontline police operations,” Mr Naivalurua said.

The Minister acknowledged that there had been situations where operational timelines and checks were not followed.

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