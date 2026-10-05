Fiji referendum vote set for December 9

Fijians will be asked to vote twice in about two months — on the proposed Constitution on December 9 and in a general election due by early February 2027.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka gave no assurance yesterday that voters would turn out for both polls.

Asked whether turnout could fall because voters would have just gone to the polls, Mr Rabuka said:

"The duty of a government is to facilitate. The right is with the people to come forward and vote or not to."

Voter turnout has been declining. In the 2022 General Election, about 68 per cent of registered voters took part.

No date has been announced for the General Election.

Mr Rabuka said it must be held before February 5, depending on advice from the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections.

On preparations for the two polls, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the Fijian Elections Office had told Government it was ready.

"They're ready," he said.

Mr Turaga said Mr Rabuka would be briefed by Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa and the Fijian Elections Office in the coming days.

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue said the election must go ahead.

"The general election is constitutionally required," it said.

Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili and Ms Mataiciwa will provide further details on the electoral arrangements.