Fiji welcomes record 105,791 visitors in July

Fiji surpassed 100,000 visitor arrivals in a single month for the first time, recording 105,791 visitors in July 2026.

The milestone follows a record 986,367 visitor arrivals in 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka highlighted the figures while addressing Tourism Fiji Industry Day 2026 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau.

Mr Gavoka said the next phase of tourism growth should focus on delivering greater and more sustainable benefits for Fijian businesses, workers and communities.

“Demand for Fiji remains strong. The world still wants to come to Fiji. But the question before us now is not simply how do we attract more visitors? It is: how do we translate that demand into greater and more sustainable value for Fiji?” Hon. Gavoka said.

He said Fiji’s future tourism growth would depend on stronger coordination between destination marketing, aviation capacity, accommodation investment, competitive tourism products and the quality of the visitor experience.

“Our ambition must be value over volume, quality over quantity, and authentic Fijian experiences that distinguish us from every other destination competing for the same traveller,” he said.

Mr Gavoka highlighted renewed investment in the tourism sector, including proposed developments such as Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei, TRIBE Na Tomba, The Sebel Nuku Loaloa Living and Tawamudu Yadua in the Western Division, alongside continued investment in established properties such as Hilton in Suva.

He also emphasised extending tourism investment and opportunities beyond Fiji’s traditional tourism corridors.

Through the Na Vualiku programme, Government is supporting long-term tourism growth in Vanua Levu through improved access, infrastructure, destination planning and assistance for businesses and communities.

Mr Gavoka said Fiji should also explore opportunities in Lau and other parts of the country where tourism remained relatively undeveloped.

He acknowledged Tourism Fiji, its regional teams and industry partners for promoting Fiji in an increasingly competitive global market.

Mr Gavoka noted Tourism Fiji’s increasingly targeted market approach, innovative campaigns and recognition at the 2026 PATA Gold Awards for its AI-powered marketing initiative in China.

The Industry Day also provided an opportunity to discuss Government tourism reforms, including the Tourism Act 2026, which replaced the Hotels and Guest Houses Act 1973.

The new legislation establishes a framework for national quality and sustainability standards, a progressive pathway for tourism businesses, industry and community participation through the National Tourism Council, and support for micro, small and medium enterprises and community-based tourism.

Mr Gavoka also acknowledged the tourism industry’s engagement during the introduction of the five per cent Tourism Services Tax and reaffirmed Government’s commitment to communication and consultation during its implementation.

He said aviation remained fundamental to Fiji’s tourism industry, with air connectivity, route competitiveness and airline capacity determining the country’s ability to convert international demand into visitor arrivals.

While acknowledging the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence, Mr Gavoka said Fiji’s people, culture, communities, environment and hospitality remained the country’s greatest competitive advantage.

“Tourism is our vuvale. Government, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways, our hotels and operators, investors, SMEs, communities, and every Fijian who welcomes a visitor and shares a little of our home with them, we are all part of it,” he said.

Tourism Fiji Industry Day 2026 brought together tourism leaders, regional market representatives, industry partners and other stakeholders to examine market performance, emerging opportunities and the future direction of Fiji’s visitor economy.