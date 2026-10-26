Fire destroys two family homes, affects 14 people

Two families, including eight children, have been affected after a fire destroyed their homes and damaged two vehicles at Muanivatu, Vatuwaqa, yesterday morning.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed that the blaze involved two lean-to houses accommodating 14 people, including six adults and eight children.

Both houses were uninsured, raising concerns about how the families will recover from their losses.

According to the NFA, the first house accommodated eight people, including two adults and six children. Only a 16-year-old boy was at home when the fire broke out.

The second house accommodated six people, including four adults and two children, who were at home during the incident.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mitsubishi Pajero, were also affected by the fire.

Homes uninsured

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said residential fires could have devastating consequences for families, particularly those with children.

“Every residential fire is a serious concern for the National Fire Authority because behind every incident are families, homes and livelihoods that can be affected within minutes. We are particularly concerned about the impact these fires have on families with children and the potential for tragic loss of life,” Mr Sowane said.

He said the lack of insurance could make recovery particularly difficult for the affected households.

“Losing a home and personal belongings to fire can place enormous emotional and financial pressure on a family. In this incident, both houses were uninsured, which could further complicate the recovery process for the affected households. I encourage homeowners to consider appropriate insurance coverage as part of their financial preparedness,” Mr Sowane added.

Firefighters respond

The NFA National Command Centre received the emergency call at 7.55am.

Fire crews were dispatched at 7.56am and arrived at the scene at 8.06am, when both houses were already well involved in fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 8.40am.

The cause of the fire and the total value of the damage have yet to be confirmed.

Fire safety warning

Mr Sowane urged households to take fire prevention seriously.

“I urge every family to check their electrical wiring and appliances, avoid overloading power outlets, switch off electrical equipment when not in use, and never leave cooking unattended. Parents and caregivers must also ensure children are kept away from matches, lighters and other potential fire hazards,” he said.

He also encouraged families to install smoke alarms where possible and prepare escape plans.

The NFA reminded members of the public to call 910 in an emergency.