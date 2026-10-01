Nation

Jobs, income linked to peace in homes

Social worker Viliame Finau says practical economic opportunities can help families regain independence and stability.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 13:00

Air Terminal Services board member and social worker Viliame Finau. Photo: Supplied.

Air Terminal Services board member and social worker Viliame Finau.

Photo: Supplied

Economic security is closely linked to peace and stability in Fijian homes, says Air Terminal Services board member and social worker Viliame Finau.

Mr Finau made the remarks during the University of Fiji’s Tusitala A Storyteller Virtual Seminar Series on the International Day of Peace yesterday.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed how job losses could affect families far beyond the workplace, with workers in the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors facing severe uncertainty.

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“At a time like that, telling someone to remain hopeful is not enough. Hope needs a place to stand. It needs an opportunity, however modest, that a person can use today,” he said.

The experience led Mr Finau to establish the VotCity Flea Market, which provided an avenue for hundreds of families to earn an income after breadwinners lost their jobs.

He said the initiative showed how practical economic opportunities could contribute to peace within households and communities.

“We often speak about the economy in figures. We count jobs, visitors and business activity. Those figures are useful, but every number represents people.”

Mr Finau said the loss of one income could affect children, elderly parents and others dependent on a household.

He urged communities to respond to hardship with dignity and create opportunities that help people regain their independence.

Addressing students, Mr Finau said young people could contribute to peace by supporting others, sharing opportunities and using their skills to address community needs.

“There is dignity in earning through your own efforts. There is also dignity in accepting support while you find your footing.”

Mr Finau said peace should not only be viewed through the lens of international conflicts but also through the security families experience when they can meet their basic needs.

He encouraged communities to listen to people facing hardship and turn local ideas into practical opportunities.

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