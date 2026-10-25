Fix Nadi's problems before declaring it a city: Dr Ahmed

Nadi's traffic congestion, flooding and waste management problems must be addressed before the town is declared a city, National Federation Party (NFP) deputy leader Dr Ahmed Shariff has urged.

Dr Shariff, who is also a Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) board member, warned against proceeding with the declaration without a clear plan to improve the town's infrastructure.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultation at Nadi Civic Centre on Friday evening, he said city status should bring practical improvements rather than simply change Nadi's designation.

“If declaring us a city is going to help relieve traffic, I am for it. If that's going to help you get the funds to help us with flood alleviation, let's do it. If it's going to help us with improving our infrastructure, let's do it.

“But if it's not, then let's not go into declaration and then planning. Let's plan and then declare,” he said.

Dr Shariff raised concerns about malfunctioning traffic lights, congestion affecting access to Nadi International Airport and inadequate waste management facilities.

“Our basic traffic lights aren't working in certain places, and we're taking months to fix them, and they're not being able to be fixed,” he said.

He said Nadi also lacked its own dumping ground and recycling facilities, with rubbish disposal remaining a concern in Votualevu and other communities.

Government responds

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government Seema Sharma said city status could help Nadi attract resources and improve coordination.

“As you've already pointed out, it does help us bring together more resources and more coordination, giving Nadi the recognition that you are an important economic hub for Fiji,” she said.

Ms Sharma said the Government was working towards addressing some of the infrastructure concerns raised during the consultation.

On flooding, she said the first stage would focus on drainage improvements.

The Government was seeking Cabinet approval in the coming weeks to secure resources, with work expected to begin within a year.

Waste management concerns

Ms Sharma acknowledged that waste management remained a wider national challenge.

“Waste management is not an issue just for Nadi; it's all over Fiji.”

She said a regional landfill project was being undertaken in the Western Division.

“We have in the central division a regional landfill. A similar project is being undertaken in the Western Division, where you have four open dump sites. The waste from Nadi goes to Lautoka.”

Ms Sharma said household waste sorting would first be trialled in Sigatoka, with lessons from the programme to be applied elsewhere, including Navua and the proposed new city.

Long-term planning

Ms Sharma clarified that urban planning and the declaration of city status were separate processes.

She said Nadi's population of more than 20,000 met the key requirement for city status.

Authorities also intended to develop a long-term plan outlining the town's infrastructure investment needs over the next 30 to 50 years.

Ms Sharma called on residents to support efforts to improve waste management.

Dr Shariff maintained that city status should be accompanied by meaningful improvements to the services and infrastructure relied upon by residents and businesses.

Caption: National Federation Party (NFP) deputy leader and Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) board member Dr Ahmed Shariff at the stakeholder consultation at Nadi Civic Centre on October 23, 2026. Photo: Katherine Naidu.