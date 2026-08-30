Nation

Friendly North Festival puts spotlight on Northern youth

Ms Buarua said Vodafone Fiji Limited and the Festival of the Friendly North Association had maintained a longstanding partnership based on a shared commitment to community development.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 06:30

Updated 31 August 2026 | 07:33 FJT

King and Queen contestants of the Vodafone Friendly North carnival.

King and Queen contestants of the Vodafone Friendly North carnival during the opening on August 29, 2026.

Shratika Naidu

Young people have been urged to use the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North as a platform to inspire others, dream bigger and help shape the future of Vanua Levu.

Vodafone Fiji Limited senior retail sales consultant Anaseini Buarua delivered the message while officially opening the week-long festival at Subrail Park in Labasa last Saturday.

This year’s theme, “Healthy Youth, Wealthy North,” places young people at the centre of the festival, which features seven queen contestants and three king contestants.

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“It speaks not only to the inspiring young men and women vying for the crown this year, but to every boy and girl in the crowd who must be nurtured with this vision for the future,” she said.

Ms Buarua encouraged the contestants to use the festival platform to stand firm in who they were, dream bigger and approach life with a healthy and grounded mindset.

“You are here not just to participate, but to empower others to live fully, with clear intention and purpose,” she said to the contestants.


Partnership with the North

Ms Buarua said Vodafone Fiji Limited and the Festival of the Friendly North Association had maintained a longstanding partnership based on a shared commitment to community development.

“Driven by our core purpose of connecting people and bringing communities together, we are especially happy to share this moment in Labasa with its wonderful people,” Ms Buarua said.

“It is exceptionally fitting that we continue to give back to the resilient communities of Vanua Levu through a celebration that embodies the pulse of the North reflecting Vodafone’s vision of connectivity, togetherness, and shared joy year on year.”

She also wished the contestants well as they took on the responsibility of using the festival stage to promote issues important to them.

“Our deepest gratitude to the festival committee for their tireless efforts in organising this magnificent event once again.”

Seven queen contestants are vying for the Miss Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North title, while three king contestants are competing for the Mr Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North crown.

The festival ends on September 5 with the crowning night.

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