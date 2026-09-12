Nation

FSC rejects NFU claim over unpaid cane subsidies

Sugar corporation says payments are being made against eligible deliveries as the 2026 cane season progresses.

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 13 September 2026 | 11:14 FJT

Crushing underway at a FSC sugar mill.

Crushing underway at a Fiji Sugar Corporation sugar mill.

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways

The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited (FSC) has rejected claims that it is withholding Government subsidies intended for cane growers.

FSC said the allegation by the National Farmers Union (NFU) was incorrect and that payments had been made according to the subsidy arrangements and eligible cane deliveries.

More than $3.8 million has been spent under the Government-funded fuel and manual harvesting subsidy programmes.

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This includes more than $3 million from the $5 million fuel subsidy grant and about $805,000 from the $1.7 million manual harvesting subsidy grant.

FSC said the 2026 cane payment schedule began on July 20, with payments continuing on a fortnightly cycle.

Payments were scheduled for August 3, 17 and 31, with the next payment due on September 14.

FSC said the remaining funds under the Government grants did not mean growers' money was being withheld.

“Funds are progressively utilised against eligible deliveries, and subsidy claims as the season progresses,” FSC said.

The response follows NFU general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry's claim that $5 million in subsidies intended to help growers with harvesting, transport and fuel costs had not been paid.

Mr Chaudhry called on FSC to release the funds to growers, saying farmers were struggling with rising costs.

FSC has asked the NFU to provide the names of any growers who believe they have not received eligible subsidy payments, along with delivery details and payment periods.

It said this would allow the corporation to check individual cases against its records.

FSC reiterated that its payment records did not support the NFU's claim that subsidy funds had not been paid.

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