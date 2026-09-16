Nation

oneworld chiefs join Fiji Airways mangrove restoration effort

International airline leaders plant mangroves as part of airline's environmental programme

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 17 September 2026 | 11:24 FJT

SeniSenior executives attending the oneworld Management Board meeting participated in planting mangrove seedlings along the shoreline of Malamala Island.

Senior executives attending the oneworld Management Board meeting participated in planting mangrove seedlings along the shoreline of Malamala Island.

Photo: Fiji Airways

Global aviation leaders have joined Fiji Airways in a mangrove planting exercise as part of the airline's environmental programme.

Senior executives attending the oneworld Management Board meeting participated in planting mangrove seedlings along the shoreline of Malamala Island.

The activity formed part of Fiji Airways' “Every Take-off, One Tree” initiative, launched in 2017 in partnership with the Ministry of Forestry.

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Fiji Airways says more than 101,000 mangroves have been planted across the country since the programme began.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said it was fitting for the airline's global partners to take part in the initiative during their visit.

“Having our oneworld partners here in our home, meeting our employees and standing with us to plant mangroves, felt like the right way to mark the occasion,” he said.

oneworld chief executive officer Ole Orvér said alliance members were honoured to participate in the initiative.

“In addition to the meeting, we were honoured to be welcomed with a traditional Fijian meke and kava ceremony, and to join in a mangrove planting event, helping to preserve the country's coastline and sustainability initiatives,” he said.

Mangroves help protect coastlines from erosion and storm surges, store carbon and provide habitat for marine life.

The activity gave Fiji Airways an opportunity to showcase its environmental programme and Fiji's natural ecosystems to senior representatives from international airlines.

The airline says it will continue its mangrove restoration efforts through projects around the country.

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