GCC backs inclusive constitutional review

Compare the Bill with the 2013 Constitution, topic by topic, in English, Vosa Vakaviti or Hindi. Written submissions close at 4pm on Friday 23 October.

Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) says Fiji’s constitutional review must be guided by the law, public consultation and democratic principles as the country approaches the 2026 General Election.

GCC chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said the process had involved parliamentary debate, Supreme Court guidance and nationwide consultations, rather than being rushed.

“A constitution belongs to the people. Therefore, any discussion concerning its future must allow the people to be informed, consulted and heard,” he said.

The Coalition Government introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament, seeking changes to the requirements for constitutional amendments, including parliamentary support thresholds and referendum provisions.

The Bill failed to secure the required three-quarters support in Parliament on March 11, 2025, with 40 members voting in favour and 14 against, falling one vote short of the threshold.

Cabinet subsequently referred questions about the amendment provisions to the Supreme Court, which delivered its advisory opinion on August 29, 2025.

An independent Constitution Review Commission was established in 2026 to gather public views through consultations, workshops and written submissions from communities and organisations nationwide.

The commission submitted its report and draft constitutional proposals to the President in August 2026, before the report was tabled in Parliament for consideration.

Ratu Viliame said constitutional reform should strengthen democracy and national unity rather than divide the country.

“Constitutional reform should not divide us. Rather, it should provide an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, reinforce national unity and ensure that the supreme law of the land reflects the aspirations of present and future generations,” he said.

He said the Bose Levu Vakaturaga remained committed to an inclusive, transparent and lawful process guided by the collective interests of all Fijians.





Constitution Bill: what to know this week

Public consultations

Today, 10am–12pm: George Shiu Raj Hall, Rakiraki.

Today, 4pm–6pm: Rakiraki Village Hall, Navutulevu.

Wednesday, 10am–12pm: Wailotua Village Hall, Wainibuka.

Wednesday, 3pm–5pm: Korovou Primary School Hall.

Key deadlines and dates

Friday, 4pm: Deadline for written submissions on Bill No. 32 of 2026. Submissions can be emailed to sakiusa.rakai@legislature.gov.fj , jackson_cakacaka@yahoo.com and susana.korovou@legislature.gov.fj . They must identify the person or group submitting them and address specific parts of the Bill.

November: The Special Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, is scheduled to table its report in Parliament.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj