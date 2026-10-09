GCC chairman calls for respect for Vanua in investments

Investors seeking to develop Fiji’s natural resources risk creating divisions within communities if they bypass traditional leadership structures and decision-making channels, Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has warned.

He said engaging only selected individuals instead of working through the Vanua's established structures could undermine community trust and weaken efforts to protect land and natural resources for future generations.

Speaking at the Pre-COP31 Investing in Natural Capital: The Pacific Opportunity event at Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa in Nadi this week, Ratu Viliame stressed that investment partnerships must respect traditional authority, communication channels and knowledge.

He said responsibility for protecting natural resources extended beyond traditional leaders to clans and families, making wider community involvement essential.

Ratu Viliame warned against exploiting resources for immediate economic gain at the expense of future generations.

“The responsibility is to make sure of ensuring that the resources are protected, are used wisely, and are not overused economically, because it's not only for that generation that is utilising those resources at that particular time, but also for those who will come after,” he said.





Respect traditional structures

Ratu Viliame outlined three principles for responsible investment partnerships: understanding traditional leadership structures, following established communication channels and protecting traditional knowledge.

He said investors and development partners must recognise how decisions are communicated through the Vanua to ensure communities understand and support initiatives affecting their resources.

“Nothing happens unless the information is communicated down that channel. Then the people at the bottom will protect and look after the resources and will use them wisely.”

He warned that engaging selected groups without respecting traditional structures could create divisions within communities.

Ratu Viliame said traditional knowledge, passed down through generations, must also be protected and shared to strengthen community stewardship of natural resources.

He called for renewed confidence in traditional institutions and their role in guiding decisions affecting the Vanua.

“We need to first of all rebuild that structure, instill confidence in the members of the structure that it works, believe in it, and protect it, and it'll help us for the future.”

The event focused on innovative partnerships for a Blue and Green Pacific.

It was organised by Pacific Action for Climate Transitions (PACT) and hosted by Fiji National University and Monash University.