Nation

Government vessel grounds in Lau waters, passengers safe

MSAF said it was promptly notified and was monitoring the situation.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 09:00

lau-waters

A Government vessel believed to be carrying civil servants has run aground at the Namuka boat passage in Lau, with authorities confirming that all passengers onboard are safe and no injuries have been reported.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) confirmed that the vessel ran aground at about 6.30am on Wednesday, September 16.

Following the incident, the vessel’s crew conducted an initial inspection using diving equipment available onboard to assess the extent of the grounding and any potential damage.

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MSAF said it was promptly notified and was monitoring the situation.

“The vessel’s crew, together with relevant Government officials, are working towards carrying out the necessary repairs to enable the vessel to resume normal operations.”

MSAF assured the public that there were no reported injuries.

“MSAF wishes to assure the public that all passengers onboard are safe, and there have been no reported injuries arising from the incident.”

As a contingency measure, the Government vessel MV Bai ni Takali is scheduled to depart Suva today, September 19, for Namuka, Lau.

The deployment is intended to ensure the continuity of essential services and support to the affected community.

“MSAF will continue to work closely with all relevant stakeholders and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”


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