Govt backs Pacific media with funding for regional summit

The Government has provided $27,000 towards the 8th Pacific Media Summit, which will be held in Savusavu from September 21 to 25.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said the funding marked the beginning of stronger support for the media industry and was more than a financial contribution.

“This is more than a financial contribution. It is about the strength, resilience and the future of civic media,” she said.

Ms Tabuya highlighted the challenges created by the rapidly changing digital environment, including the spread of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation through artificial intelligence.

She said greater access to information did not always mean greater access to credible and reliable information.

The minister also stressed the importance of investigative journalism as Fiji prepares for its next general election and undergoes a constitutional review.

“The role of the media is very important to report, to entertain, but most importantly, to investigate,” she said.

Fiji Media Association (FMA) president Rosi Doviverata welcomed the Government’s support, saying it would assist organisers in hosting Pacific media colleagues.

“Our independence to report fairly and ask critical questions remains, both to the public that we serve,” Mrs Doviverata said.

She said reaching remote communities remained a major challenge for Pacific newsrooms, with limited resources and vast distances making access to reliable information difficult.

“Getting reliable information can be especially difficult.

“Their experiences also deserve to be reported so that national decisions reflect what is happening beyond our main centres,” Mrs Doviverata said.

Hosted by the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) and the FMA, the biennial summit will be held under the theme “Reaching the Remote: Media and Digital Innovation for a Connected Blue Pacific”.

It is expected to bring together 150 to 200 media delegates from across the Pacific, including journalists, editors, media executives, academics, development partners, donors and key stakeholders.

The summit will feature workshops on digital reporting, climate change, oceans, organised crime and corruption, alongside discussions on media sustainability, misinformation, responsible AI use and opportunities for women and young journalists.

PINA president Kalafi Moala said in March that the 2026 summit came at a critical time for the region.

“The Pacific Media Summit continues to be our region’s most important platform for strengthening media solidarity and innovation, ensuring that even the most remote communities are connected, informed and heard.”



