Government vehicle drivers are under the spotlight for continued failure to adhere to traffic regulations and road rules, with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reporting 80 traffic infringement notices (TINs) issued since 2021.

The figure was revealed to this masthead during an exclusive email interview, with the authority confirming that most of the infringements were for illegal parking.

The offences were recorded between September 2021 and September 2026.

Acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said of the 80 TINs issued over the past five years, 20 were issued in the first nine months of this year.

“These are TINs issued only by LTA, not taking into account TINs issued by Fiji Police,” she clarified.

Ms Drova encouraged all drivers, including government vehicle drivers, to comply with traffic regulations and practise responsibility and road safety at all times.

She said the LTA had provisions for refresher driver training and defensive driving courses for government departments and their drivers to strengthen their knowledge of and adherence to traffic regulations.

“We encourage institutions to reach out to the LTA for these services should you require them,” she said.

The programmes are part of ongoing efforts to address irresponsible driving behaviour, enhance driver awareness and promote greater compliance with road safety requirements and traffic regulations.

Labasa Taxi Association general secretary Sujit Sharma acknowledged the LTA for applying traffic fines to government vehicle drivers who breached road rules.

Mr Sharma said no driver, regardless of job title, had the right to disregard road rules and traffic regulations.

“Even my message is directed to all taxi drivers, obey the law or face the consequences of hefty fines being issued for illegal parking offences,” he said.

During Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent visit to the North, two government vehicle drivers were issued TINs — one for illegal parking on a footpath and the other for illegally parking in a taxi-designated parking area in Labasa Town.

Ms Drova said the LTA appreciated feedback from members of the public about illegal parking and other driving-related issues.

“Every driver has a responsibility to exercise care, obey the law and contribute to safer roads for all road users,” she said.

“Road Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Ms Drova encouraged citizens to become road safety ambassadors by identifying and referring concerns about poor driving behaviour to the LTA for enforcement.





Ways to practise road safety

Speak out: Report reckless driving, speeding or dangerous behaviour.

Avoid distractions: Put away mobile phones and stay fully focused on the road while walking or driving.

Obey limits: Stick to speed limits and avoid risky overtaking to protect all road users.

Stay sober and alert: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or drive when extremely fatigued.



