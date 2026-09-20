Nation

Govt sends emergency water supplies to Batiki Island

Authorities assess alternative water sources as El Niño impacts continue.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 10:02 FJT

The MLC Vatulawa carrying emergency water supplies to Batiki Island as part of a coordinated government response to drought conditions and the impacts of El Niño.

The MLC Vatulawa carrying emergency water supplies to Batiki Island as part of a coordinated government response to drought conditions and the impacts of El Niño.

Photos: Fiji NDMO

The Government has launched an emergency water supply operation to assist communities on Batiki Island affected by ongoing water shortages.

The operation is being coordinated by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management through the Office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, and the Water Authority of Fiji.

The MLC Vatulawa departed Narayan Jetty at 8.45pm last night and was expected to arrive on Batiki Island at approximately 6am today.

Related stories

Officials said the team will deliver emergency water supplies and assess alternative water sources on the island, where communities rely primarily on rainwater harvesting.

Upon arrival, the team will establish operations and begin water distribution, with priority being given to the island's school and health centre.

A second phase of the operation is scheduled for September 22 following the team's return to Levuka to replenish water supplies.

The operation forms part of a broader government response to drought-affected communities.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management and the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport will also coordinate water supply operations for affected maritime communities in the Northern and Western divisions.

Authorities say they will continue monitoring the impacts of El Niño and work with stakeholders to ensure assistance is delivered to affected communities in a coordinated and timely manner.

Explore more on these topics

Water disruptions

Most popular

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka signs the condolence book at Mr Agni Deo Singh's funeral service in Nasinu on September 20, 2026.
Nation

‘The teacher in him never disappeared’: Fiji farewells Agni Deo Singh

The initiative is among several upcoming programmes highlighted by Fiji’s Ambassador to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu as the Fiji Embassy in Jerusalem marked its first anniversary.
Nation

1,500 Fijian caregivers targeted for Israel

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo led a Fiji delegation on an Australian Government-supported ministerial visit to Brisbane and Canberra from September 14 to 18.
Nation

Fiji seeks Australian expertise on mining, land reforms

Flying - Fijians - Frank - Lomani
Rugby

Flying Fijians to play Springboks before the Rugby World Cup

Batinisavu Uluiyata. Photo: Mosimosi Production
Rugby

Ex-running star embraces new challenge

Flying Fijians centre Virimi Vakatawa
Rugby

Seruvakula calls for strong finish against Japan

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with ATscale Chief Executive Officer Pascal Bijleveld and guests during the launch of the Access to Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children in Fiji programme in Suva on September 16, 2026.
Health

$3.5m programme to transform lives of children with disabilities

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Early intervention key to preventing suicide spike, says PS