Govt sends emergency water supplies to Batiki Island

The Government has launched an emergency water supply operation to assist communities on Batiki Island affected by ongoing water shortages.

The operation is being coordinated by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management through the Office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, and the Water Authority of Fiji.

The MLC Vatulawa departed Narayan Jetty at 8.45pm last night and was expected to arrive on Batiki Island at approximately 6am today.

Officials said the team will deliver emergency water supplies and assess alternative water sources on the island, where communities rely primarily on rainwater harvesting.

Upon arrival, the team will establish operations and begin water distribution, with priority being given to the island's school and health centre.

A second phase of the operation is scheduled for September 22 following the team's return to Levuka to replenish water supplies.

The operation forms part of a broader government response to drought-affected communities.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management and the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport will also coordinate water supply operations for affected maritime communities in the Northern and Western divisions.

Authorities say they will continue monitoring the impacts of El Niño and work with stakeholders to ensure assistance is delivered to affected communities in a coordinated and timely manner.