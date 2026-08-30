Hospital saves Lautoka man's leg from amputation

A man who was told in Lautoka that amputation of his left limb is the only option left, found renewed hope at the Pacific's largest state-of-the-art 130-bed specialty private hospital in Nadi.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare commonly known as PSH Hospitals saved 28-year­old mechanic Selvin Prasad of Saweni, Lautoka, by literally saving his limb and eliminating the need for amputation with advanced treatment available at their hos­pital based in Legalega right opposite the Nadi International Airport.

Mr Prasad who was involved in a hit and run accident was riding a bicycle in Saweni when he was hit by a vehicle following which he suffered serious injuries to his left leg and was rushed to the main hospital in Lautoka where doctors told his family members that amputation of his left limb was the only solution due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

Driven by instincts and a hope for sec­ond opinion, the patient's family members decided to move him from Lautoka to PSH Hospitals in Nadi where Prasad received instant promising treatment and subse­quent surgeries under the guidance of Fiji's leading orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vaigalo Eddie McCaig.

"We had lost all hope when doctors in Lau­toka told us that amputation of Selvin's left leg was the only option they had left," said Sonia Kumar, the patient's wife.

"It is at that moment, we decided to shift him to PSH Hospitals and we have been now told that there would be no need to am­putate my husband's left leg anymore but he may have to go through a series of surgi­cal procedures in order to fully recover in the coming months," she added.

Due to the excessive pain endured by the patient and the subsequent treatment and medicine given to him, Selvin Prasad was unable to speak directly to the media when this article was compiled but authorised his wife to speak on his behalf.

Dr Vaigalo Eddie McCaig, who is one of Fiji's leading orthopaedic consultant sur­geons, currently providing specialised ser­vices at PSH Hospitals in Nadi, rode on the back of 22-years of experience in the medi­cal field specialising in advanced bone, joint, and trauma care. He confirmed that Mr Prasad's case is a complicated one and the treatment being offered is very rare to Fiji.

"This is a very rare case for us and only a handful of such cases have been success­fully carried out in the country as surgeons find it easier to amputate due to the ease of the process and the availability of advanced prosthetic in the country," Dr McCaig who offers orthopaedic trauma care, corrective limb surgery, musculoskeletal and joint in­fection treatments, and advanced hip and knee joint replacements said.

"The patient was transferred to us from Lautoka with a limb threatening injury and the advice was for an amputation and he came to us at PSH Hospitals on Tuesday,

August 25, with a hope that we will save his leg, and to date he has had multiple surger­ies following which his leg is no longer at a risk of amputation," Dr McCaig confirmed.

Dr McCaig confirmed that the patient will need more surgeries in future depending on his recovery from the injuries he sus­tained in the hit and run accident case and he will have to go through extensive reha­bilitation.

"First things first, we have to get rid of the infection and stabilise the patient's leg fol­lowed by extensive skin grafts and once his wounds have healed, we aim to do an opera­tion which is very rare, not commonly seen to happen in Fiji," Dr McCaig added.

He said the operation will involve replac­ing ten centimetres of the patient's tibia bone also known as shin bone that will in­volve a staged operation.

"The operation is known as masquelet bone graft surgical technique procedure and what we will do is fill up the defect with bone cement which is known as polymethyl methacrylate and wait for a further two­months before taking him back to the op­eration theatre to remove that bone cement so that his own bone inner iliac crest bone graft will fill up that defect.

He said this is a described technique which originated in France but is something done in a lot of developing countries as well.

"I have done this procedure in the past at Colonia War Memorial (CWM) Hospital in Suva but I must say this is a very rare case and that is why most surgeons opt for a more practical solution as that is amputa­tion because in this day and age, prosthet­ics available are very good.

"The treatment and surgeries we will be embarking on to treat Shelvin is a well­documented procedure and we will do all things necessary to save Selvin's leg."

PSH Hospitals' founder and CEO Parvish Kumar is proud ofhis great team of special­ists who are setting new trends in the field of medicine across the Pacific.

"At PSH Hospitals, we are well-known across the Pacific for setting the trend and introducing new and rare medical technol­ogies across the board and our team wishes Selvin a quick recovery," Mr Kumar said.