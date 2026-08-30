Koroipita opens new community care homes for elderly Fijians

Fijian elderly under State care now have better homes, thanks to Koroipita Charity Model Town in Lautoka, New Zealand, LDS Charities and the Coalition Government.

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, on the weekend opened two new community aged care model homes at the town.

The homes were funded by the New Zealand government in partnership with the Fijian Government to strengthen communitybased care for older persons, with LDS Charities providing new furniture for the units, including one specifically designed for older persons requiring full-time care.

Ms Kiran said caring for older persons within an active community would help reduce the isolation they often experience when placed in institutional care.

“Here, they will be able to see the children play, hear their voices and have community members visiting them. It is a much better way of ageing, even when they are dependent,” Ms Kiran said.

She said the initiative was an important first step towards establishing more community-based care facilities for older persons in Fiji.

Koroipita general manager Paul Forrester said the town had grown significantly over the past three years, with the K4 development adding 96 new houses and bringing its population to more than 1500 residents.

He said Koroipita housed 62 residents in their sixties and 27 residents aged over 70.

The new agedcare homes represent Koroipita’s first step towards providing fulltime, around-the-clock care.

Plans are also in place to develop an outdoor area where residents can enjoy fresh air, companionship and social interaction.

“By bringing them together, we aim to enhance their quality of life through companionship, improved care, better support, and meeting their nutritional and sanitation needs,” Mr Forrester said.