Co-Op taxi to boost transportation and livelihoods

Taxi transportation problems could soon be over, thanks to Government's co-operative scheme.

The Ministry of Public Works, Me­teorological Services and Transport is engaged in gazetting rural and semi-rural taxi companies under co-operative scheme to help in pub­lic transportation, and livelihoods.

Line ministers Ro Filipe Tuisawau and his assistant Naisa Tuinaceva had been travelling around the country opening gazetted taxi com­panies.

"The aim is extending access to re­liable public transport while creat­ing new economic opportunities for communities and transport opera­tors," Ro Filipe said.

Close to 100 taxi bases across Fiji had been opened.

The nationwide opening pro­gramme commenced on August 7, with taxi stands being officially opened progressively across Fiji in the weeks and months ahead.

The initiative is focused on:

■ Improving transport accessibil­ity;

■ Strengthening connectivity be­tween communities;

■ Creating employment and busi­ness opportunities;

■ Supporting local economic growth; and

■ Connecting communities to es­sential services.

Outer islands such as Kadavu also benefitted with the opening of the Soloira Taxi and Tours Investment and Valelevu Brothers Investment at the Soloira Taxi Stand in Namal­ata last week.

"The Coalition Government has made a significant commitment to improving transport accessibility throughout Fiji. The gazettal of 94 taxi stands reflects our determina­tion to create economic opportuni­ties, strengthen connectivity, and ensure that communities across both urban and maritime regions have greater access to reliable transport services," Mr Tuinaceva said.

More taxi stands are expected to be opened in the coming weeks.