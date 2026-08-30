Co-Op taxi to boost transportation and livelihoods
Close to 100 taxi bases across Fiji had been opened.
Monday 31 August 2026 | 11:00
Assitant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva with members of the Naila Taxis and Tours Cooperative Ltd during the opening of their taxi base on August 28, 2026.
Taxi transportation problems could soon be over, thanks to Government's co-operative scheme.
The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport is engaged in gazetting rural and semi-rural taxi companies under co-operative scheme to help in public transportation, and livelihoods.
Line ministers Ro Filipe Tuisawau and his assistant Naisa Tuinaceva had been travelling around the country opening gazetted taxi companies.
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"The aim is extending access to reliable public transport while creating new economic opportunities for communities and transport operators," Ro Filipe said.
Close to 100 taxi bases across Fiji had been opened.
The nationwide opening programme commenced on August 7, with taxi stands being officially opened progressively across Fiji in the weeks and months ahead.
The initiative is focused on:
■ Improving transport accessibility;
■ Strengthening connectivity between communities;
■ Creating employment and business opportunities;
■ Supporting local economic growth; and
■ Connecting communities to essential services.
Outer islands such as Kadavu also benefitted with the opening of the Soloira Taxi and Tours Investment and Valelevu Brothers Investment at the Soloira Taxi Stand in Namalata last week.
"The Coalition Government has made a significant commitment to improving transport accessibility throughout Fiji. The gazettal of 94 taxi stands reflects our determination to create economic opportunities, strengthen connectivity, and ensure that communities across both urban and maritime regions have greater access to reliable transport services," Mr Tuinaceva said.
More taxi stands are expected to be opened in the coming weeks.