New Qaranivalu urges youth to shun drugs, get tested for HIV

New Turaga na Qaranivalu, Ratu Loco Kalokalodrau Qiolevu has called on young people to stay away from illegal drugs and risky behaviour, seek guidance and get tested for HIV.

He also urged people to support, rather than discriminate against, those living with HIV.

At 88, Ratu Loco’s message comes as he takes on the traditional leadership of Naitasiri after being recognised as the new Qaranivalu.

“Stay away from illegal drugs and risky behaviour, seek guidance, protect their future and get tested for HIV,” he said.

Ratu Loco succeeds the late Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, who served as Qaranivalu from 1997 until his death in April 2025.

His recognition was endorsed by the Mataqali Matanikutu and the Bose Vanua o Naitasiri, and supported through the Naitasiri Provincial Council and Native Lands Commission processes.

The Native Lands Commission formally endorsed his recognition under its chairman, Meli Saubulinayau.

Ratu Loco is a member of the Mataqali Matanikutu of the Yavusa Naivisere in Navuso Village, Naitasiri, and is the son of the late Ratu Edward Vitu Qiolevu.

He is the ninth Qaranivalu in the direct chiefly line descending from Ratu Timoci Vakaruru Qiolevu and Adi Arieta Kuila Cakobau.

Speaking from his home at Natukilagi in Navuso, Ratu Loco said his priorities included strengthening traditional leadership, development and protecting the vanua.

“I want to strengthen traditional leadership, fill vacant chiefly titles through the proper customary process, and improve education, housing, agriculture, business and infrastructure,” he said.

He also called for greater support for young people, women and vulnerable families.

Ratu Loco stressed the need to protect customary land and resources and preserve Naitasiri’s culture, Christian faith and values.

“Choose life, faith, education and service to the vanua,” he said.

Ratu Loco thanked the Government under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for its work in delivering services and development for Fijians.

He strongly backed the coalition Government’s work and said he hoped it would be elected for another term in office.

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