Information Department spends $1.5m on staff

The Department of Information spent more than $1.5 million on staffing, $215,676 on cameras and other work equipment, and $185,879 on travel with the President and Prime Minister during the 2023–2024 financial year.

The figures were outlined in a review report presented to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs by the Ministry of Information.

The department's staffing expenditure totalled $1,512,459.

Other expenditure included $149,088 on public relations services for the Office of the Prime Minister and $132,060 on publishing Fiji Focus, Noda Viti and Fiji Darpan, as well as event messages, advertisements and radio programmes.

A further $121,704 was spent on photo and video editing software, while $110,409 went towards coverage of local events and tours.





Public relations spending questioned

In its written response, the Ministry said public relations and social media work had been handled internally after outsourcing ended in early 2023.

However, Opposition Member of Parliament Parveen Bala questioned whether the public relations services were provided internally or externally.

“That was external,” Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki replied.

She said the expenditure covered a speechwriter and research for the Ocean of Peace.





Opposition coverage raised

Mr Bala also questioned Director of Information Samisoni Pareti about whether the Ministry provided coverage of the Opposition.

“It is coverage of Government events and activities,” Mr Pareti said.

The issue follows a debate in Parliament earlier this year, when Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau raised concerns that the Opposition's views were often not heard in mainstream media coverage.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said she would raise the concern with the Fijian Media Association.

“I will certainly raise that with them so that when they do interview Ministers or the Government, they also seek your opinion on the matter,” she said.