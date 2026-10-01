Westpac grant opens study door for Bua farmer

A Bua farmer will return to tertiary study after a Westpac grant opened a door.

Ilisapeci Cilavisiga, 35, of Cubuye Settlement in Bua, is among 30 recipients of the Westpac Women and Girls Education Grants 2026.

The mother-of-four said the grant would help her overcome the financial and access challenges of studying from a rural area.

Ms Cilavisiga, who already holds a certificate in business, accounting and MYOB from the Fiji Institute of Technology (FIT), now plans to further her studies in business.

She has received an offer from the University of Fiji and is expected to begin online classes in November.

“For me, it is a great opportunity because where I live, it is hard for me to travel to Labasa,” she said.

Ms Cilavisiga said the grant would help her obtain a laptop and modem, allowing her to attend classes through Zoom from home.

She lives with her husband, Wisake Tambudavu Balewambo, and their four children, who are in Years 11, Eight, Six and One.

Ms Cilavisiga said she first learnt about the grant after hearing about it through Shania Singh.

She decided to enter the essay competition after seeing it as an opportunity for women in rural communities who often struggle because of limited resources.

“I did it on behalf of them,” she said.

Ms Cilavisiga said the experience had been an eye-opener and credited her husband and children for supporting her.

“I am excited, but at the same time I am nervous and overwhelmed,” she said.

She said she was grateful to be among the 30 recipients and thanked God for the opportunity.