Kuridrani served with humility: PM

In his home village of Namatakula, Nadroga, family, friends, colleagues and members of the community gathered to farewell a man Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka remembered simply as humble and caring.

The late Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Inosi Turaga Kuridrani, was laid to rest yesterday, leaving behind memories not only of his public service, but of the way he treated people.

Delivering the Government’s eulogy, Mr Rabuka remembered Mr Kuridrani as an honest man whose humility followed him throughout his career.

“He was a humble man. In every organisation where he worked, he was described as a humble and caring person,” Prime Minister Rabuka said.

For those gathered in Namatakula, the farewell brought together the different parts of Mr Kuridrani’s life — his family and village, his colleagues in Government and Parliament, and the people he served.

Mr Rabuka said Mr Kuridrani earned the respect of his parliamentary colleagues and those he worked with throughout his career.

He remembered him as a man who showed honesty and respect towards his colleagues and the people he served.

Mr Rabuka also acknowledged Mr Kuridrani’s contribution to public service and expressed his condolences to his family, relatives, friends and the people of Namatakula.

Mr Kuridrani, who was serving as Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, died on September 27, 2026, following a short illness.

Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, senior Government officials, colleagues, relatives and members of the community joined his family in Namatakula to pay their final respects.

For a man who held public office, the tribute was centred not on titles, but on character — a humble man who cared for people and treated them with respect.