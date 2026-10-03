Nation

Bose Levu Vakaturaga restored as standalone institution

Under the new arrangement, the chiefs will no longer operate under the ministry of iTaukei affairs.

Sunday 04 October 2026 | 08:00

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The Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV) has been restored by law as a standalone institution, separating its operations from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and giving chiefs a renewed role in national affairs.

Parliament passed the BLV Bill 2026 on Thursday, with iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu saying the move was significant because of the institution’s role under the 1997 Constitution.

Mr Vasu said its removal had created a gap between the chiefs, the vanua and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

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“It was taken away, so there was no link in-between,” he said.

Under the new arrangement, the chiefs will no longer operate under the ministry.

“They were operating under the ministry, but now they stand alone.”

Mr Vasu said having chiefs involved in decision-making would also make the ministry’s work easier.

BLV chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said the BLV Bill 2026 marked the restoration of an institution that had carried the hopes of chiefs and iTaukei for years.

“That voice has been heard. Our August House has been restored and we turn a new page in the history of Fiji,” Ratu Viliame said.

However, he said restoration came with responsibility.

“Recognition is not an end in itself. It is a responsibility to serve. It is a responsibility to listen,” he said.

Ratu Viliame said chiefs must ensure the restored institution contributed constructively to national affairs and the wellbeing of all communities.

He said the BLV should become “a source of strength, not separation; a source of dialogue, not division; and a source of unity for our nation”.

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