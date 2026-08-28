Nation

Migration, job competition weaken Auditor-General’s workforce

Public Accounts Committee calls for better pay, career pathways and mentorship to retain expertise

Friday 28 August 2026 | 13:30

OAG

Staff turnover driven by migration and competitive job markets has weakened the Office of the Auditor-General's (OAG) workforce.

This is according to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Review Report on the OAG's Annual Report 2022, tabled in Parliament last week.

The report said only 26 of 39 planned staff training sessions were delivered during the year. The findings come as the office pushes ahead with new digital audit tools.

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Despite the training shortfall, 58 staff, or 74 per cent, attended two or more training sessions, while 14 pursued further professional development.

"Addressing staff turnover is critical, as the Office experienced significant workforce challenges due to migration and competitive job markets," the committee stated.

It recommended competitive remuneration, clearer career progression and stronger mentorship programmes to retain technical expertise.

The report also noted that the OAG's financial statements received an unqualified audit opinion, with about 93 per cent of its budget utilised during the year.

An independent survey found 92 per cent client satisfaction with the office's audit services.

The committee said the OAG's upgrade to the TeamMate+ audit system, with more than 70 staff trained on the web-based platform, showed progress towards its Strategic Plan 2026-2030 focus on digital transformation.

The plan prioritises delivering audit results, strengthening capability and building institutional resilience in the years ahead.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

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