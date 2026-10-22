Missing cocaine probe: Key couple on notice

Landowners have dis­cussed to issue a legal notice to Jiuta Naivalu­rua and his wife to vacate their land for their alleged involvement in the missing court exhibit cocaine.

Mr Naivalurua's wife, who is a former senior judicial officer, is one of the six main sus­pects in the matter.

She was based at the High Court registry in Suva to oversee the court exhibits, including the missing more than $50 million cocaine be­longing to jailed Joshua Rah­man, and John Nikolic.

The couple's home in Nawai­somo Settlement in Valelevu, Nasinu, which was raided by police last month, sits on land belonging to the Nawavatu clan of Kalabu, Naitasiri.

Since the raid, village police of Kalabu had met to discuss the removal of the couple.

Landowner Malakai Vuetibau, in his submission to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill in Kinoya, Nasinu yesterday, said drugs were destroying the lives of young people in Fiji.

Mr Vuetibau said their village bylaws stipulated that those involved in criminal activities would be removed from the land immediately.

He is also the president of the Kalabu Prevention Committee, and president of the SODELPA Naitasiri constituency.





Whistleblower

A whistle blower has revealed to this masthead that a directive was given from someone in authority not to rotate the position of a former senior judiciary staff.

In 2023, senior judicial officers were rotated, except for the suspect. Police have yet to locate her whereabouts.

In a statement released last month, the Fiji Police Force said they had identified six persons of interest in relation to the matter.

This masthead understands that one of these six persons of interest is the former senior judicial officer.

This masthead understands that another key suspect, who is still an official of the judiciary, was also questioned by investigators.

This suspect is believed to be in possession of a vehicle valued at $32,000.

It is believed that the vehicle is part of unexplained wealth relating to the missing cocaine.