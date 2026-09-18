Mother’s determination earns top livestock award

When Nafeezah Anjani Khalid lost her husband in 2018, she was left with more than grief — she also had a family farm and outstanding loans to take care of.

Eight years later, her determination to keep the farm going for her children has earned her national recognition.

Mrs Khalid, 40, of Tagnikula, Labasa, was named Women in Agriculture Livestock Farmer of the Year at the National Agriculture Show Farmers’ Awards in Labasa on Wednesday.

She has been involved in livestock farming for 12 years and took over the family farm after her husband died in 2018.

One of her biggest challenges has been continuing to manage the farm while meeting outstanding loans taken to develop the cropping station.

The loans through the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) are still being repaid.

Despite the financial pressure and responsibility of running the farm, Mrs Khalid remained determined to continue the work started by her late husband.

“I feel very proud,” she said after receiving the award.

Mrs Khalid said her experience showed that women could take on the challenges of livestock farming and continue building their families’ livelihoods.

Her message to women interested in farming was simple: be prepared for the challenges and work hard.

She also encouraged her daughters to work hard and pursue opportunities in agriculture.

But when asked who she was most grateful to after receiving the award, Mrs Khalid had a simple answer.

“My son,” she said.

The recognition has strengthened her determination to continue farming.

Asked whether she planned to return next year to defend her title, Mrs Khalid answered confidently: “Yes.”

For Mrs Khalid, the award recognises years of determination to keep the family farm going while building a future for her children.