Nation

Mother’s determination earns top livestock award

She has been involved in livestock farming for 12 years and took over the family farm after her husband died in 2018.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 13:00

Nafeezah Anjani Khalid at Subrail Park in Labasa on September 17, 2026. Photo: Devisha Prakash

Nafeezah Anjani Khalid with her award at Subrail Park in Labasa on September 17, 2026.

Photo: Devisha Prakash

When Nafeezah Anjani Khalid lost her husband in 2018, she was left with more than grief — she also had a family farm and outstanding loans to take care of.

Eight years later, her determination to keep the farm going for her children has earned her national recognition.

Mrs Khalid, 40, of Tagnikula, Labasa, was named Women in Agriculture Livestock Farmer of the Year at the National Agriculture Show Farmers’ Awards in Labasa on Wednesday.

Related stories

She has been involved in livestock farming for 12 years and took over the family farm after her husband died in 2018.

One of her biggest challenges has been continuing to manage the farm while meeting outstanding loans taken to develop the cropping station.

The loans through the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) are still being repaid.

Despite the financial pressure and responsibility of running the farm, Mrs Khalid remained determined to continue the work started by her late husband.

“I feel very proud,” she said after receiving the award.

Mrs Khalid said her experience showed that women could take on the challenges of livestock farming and continue building their families’ livelihoods.

Her message to women interested in farming was simple: be prepared for the challenges and work hard.

She also encouraged her daughters to work hard and pursue opportunities in agriculture.

But when asked who she was most grateful to after receiving the award, Mrs Khalid had a simple answer.

“My son,” she said.

The recognition has strengthened her determination to continue farming.

Asked whether she planned to return next year to defend her title, Mrs Khalid answered confidently: “Yes.”

For Mrs Khalid, the award recognises years of determination to keep the family farm going while building a future for her children.

Explore more on these topics

Agriculture

Most popular

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael in Parliament on February 23, 2026.
Nation

Fiji loses $500m annually to climate-related disasters

SEEP Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna and Deputy Director Josefa Ravea with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights and other participants following SEEP’s submission on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on September 15, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Poor turnout sparks call for early referendum awareness

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony
Nation

Workers cannot wait for wage review: Anthony

Salomone Naiduki.
Rugby

Naiduki eyes Flying Fijians after Skipper Cup return

Stephane Auvray
Football

Why these players? Auvray explains

Navua football head coach Rod­erick Singh
Football

Learn from early exit, players reminded

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double