Nation

From small dalo farm to 28-acre success

Mr Tubuwale also encouraged young people to make productive use of their time and consider farming rather than becoming involved in illegal activities.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 13:00

Buca Bay farmer Sikeli Tubuwale

Buca Bay farmer Sikeli Tubuwale.

What started as a small dalo venture three years ago has grown into a 28-acre operation for Buca Bay farmer Sikeli Tubuwale, who now has his sights set on harvesting up to 150 tonnes next year.

For the 40-year-old farmer, years of working the land paid off on Wednesday when he was named Dalo Farmer of the Year at the National Agriculture Show Farmers’ Awards in Labasa.

It was Mr Tubuwale’s first national recognition for dalo farming after 17 years of farming experience.

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He said his dalo farm started small before steadily expanding as he gained experience and set bigger goals.

“We build up, we build up, then we come to a bigger plan now,” he said.

Mr Tubuwale is now cultivating 28 acres of dalo and plans to expand further.

His produce is sold through Ben’s Trading in Navua, providing a local market for the farm.

Mr Tubuwale expects to harvest about 30 tonnes this year, compared with more than 10 tonnes last year.

But his ambitions do not stop there.

His target for next year is between 100 and 150 tonnes as he expands his commercial operation.

The national award came as a surprise.

“I was very excited. I don’t know how I get the feeling,” he said.

Behind his success, Mr Tubuwale said, was the support of his family, particularly his wife.

He is also looking to the next generation, teaching his only son about farming in the hope that he will continue the family’s dalo operation in the future.

Mr Tubuwale also encouraged young people to make productive use of their time and consider farming rather than becoming involved in illegal activities.

“There are plenty of things they can plant,” he said, encouraging youths to grow dalo in larger quantities to create income.

For Mr Tubuwale, the award marks another step in turning the small venture he started three years ago into a larger commercial farming operation.

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