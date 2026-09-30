MPs, ministers barred from using State resources to campaign

Members of Parliament and ministers will be barred from using their official duties or State resources to promote election campaigns under new rules that take effect on October 20.

The Electoral Commission has adopted the Campaign Limitations Rules 2026, setting binding restrictions on the use of Government resources and specifying places where campaigning and campaign materials are prohibited.

The rules were adopted on September 24 under Section 155(1) of the Electoral Act 2014 and are aimed at providing clearer boundaries between official Government business and political campaigning ahead of the upcoming General Election.

One of the key restrictions prevents State or Government resources from being used to support election campaigns.

This covers State-funded equipment, communication networks, transport or shipping services and Government premises, unless their use is allowed under the Electoral Act or the rules.

The rules also draw a clear line between the official duties of MPs and campaigning.

When MPs are carrying out official duties, including ministerial duties, they or anyone acting on their behalf cannot use those duties to communicate campaign messages or activities.

Significantly, communications promoting the achievements — or lack of achievements — of an MP or political party during the current parliamentary term will generally be considered campaign messages during the campaign period unless proven otherwise.

However, factual information communicated as part of an official statutory, parliamentary, ministerial, emergency or public safety function may be allowed provided it contains no direct or indirect election-related message.

The rules also specify that Personal Staff Officers and Executive Support Officers attached to MPs are considered public servants for these purposes.

Any campaign message delivered by these officers will not be exempted under the Electoral Act.





State resources off limits

The rules specifically address incumbency advantages during the campaign period.

MPs, political parties, candidates and anyone acting on their behalf are prohibited from using State resources for activities connected to an election campaign.

Where State resources provide services to the public for a fee — including printing, freight, transportation or venue hire — candidates and political parties can access those services only by paying the same fee as any member of the public.





No campaigning at hospitals, public offices

The Commission has also identified places where campaigning or the placement of campaign materials is prohibited.

The restriction applies while public servants or MPs are performing official duties and at public libraries, childcare and early childhood facilities, hospitals, aged-care facilities, prisons and detention facilities, and public offices.

It extends to the surrounding grounds up to the boundaries of these premises, including allocated car parks.

The Supervisor of Elections will retain the power to designate public places where campaign materials can be placed in accordance with Section 112(3) of the Electoral Act.

The Commission said: “Campaigning must be kept separate from Government resources and official duties, and everyone involved must follow the same electoral rules.”

All political parties have been given 21 days from Tuesday, September 29, to familiarise themselves with the rules.

The Electoral Commission has also encouraged political parties, candidates, MPs and everyone involved in election campaigning to familiarise themselves with the new requirements.



