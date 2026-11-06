Powerful No.8 options show strength: White
White believes the Racing 92 forward would add another dimension to Fiji's pack, particularly with veteran Peceli Yato coming in as an impact player.
Saturday 07 November 2026 | 10:30
Nathan Hughes (standing at the back of scrum) will debut for the Flying Fijians against France.
Photo: FRU
Former England international Nathan Hughes is set to strengthen Fiji's backrow against hosts France in Sunday's Nations Championship Test clash in Lyon.
Flying Fijians head coach Jake White said yesterday that he is confident of Hughes making an impact.
The former St Thomas High School student in Lautoka has played 22 Test matches for England and is now making his Test debut for Fiji.
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White believes the Racing 92 forward would add another dimension to Fiji's pack, particularly with veteran Peceli Yato coming in as an impact player.
Speaking to SUNsports during a Zoom interview, White said Hughes has impressed him with his performances for Racing 92.
"I think Nathan Hughes has done really well for Racing 92. The talk here in France is that he has played really well and when he plays, he has carried well," White, the former Springboks head coach said.
"We've got Peceli Yato on the bench who can cover No.8 as well. There are not many teams in the world that can start with Hughes and then bring Yato on from the bench."
White said Hughes' physical presence would be important, particularly when Fiji is without Viliame Mata who is still undergoing rehab.
He believes having powerful No.8 options is a strength of successful teams and pointed to the impact of established international back-row forwards.
Although Hughes will be making his Fiji debut, White is
confident his previous Test experience with England would help him settle into the side.
"I know it's his first cap for Fiji, but he has played for England and he has played Test rugby as well. I think he'll be fine. I think he'll fit in nicely."
White also believes Fiji have the athleticism in their forward pack to complement Hughes, referring to locks (Mesake) Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila.
He said the combination would allow Fiji to maintain the style of play they wanted, while at the same time adding Hughes' strength and carrying ability to the forward pack.