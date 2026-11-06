Powerful No.8 options show strength: White

Former England interna­tional Nathan Hughes is set to strengthen Fiji's backrow against hosts France in Sunday's Nations Championship Test clash in Lyon.

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White said yesterday that he is confident of Hughes making an impact.

The former St Thomas High School student in Lautoka has played 22 Test matches for Eng­land and is now making his Test debut for Fiji.

White believes the Racing 92 for­ward would add another dimen­sion to Fiji's pack, particularly with veteran Peceli Yato coming in as an impact player.

Speaking to SUNsports during a Zoom interview, White said Hughes has impressed him with his performances for Racing 92.

"I think Nathan Hughes has done really well for Racing 92. The talk here in France is that he has played really well and when he plays, he has carried well," White, the former Springboks head coach said.

"We've got Peceli Yato on the bench who can cover No.8 as well. There are not many teams in the world that can start with Hughes and then bring Yato on from the bench."

White said Hughes' physical presence would be important, particularly when Fiji is without Viliame Mata who is still under­going rehab.

He believes having powerful No.8 options is a strength of suc­cessful teams and pointed to the impact of established interna­tional back-row forwards.

Although Hughes will be mak­ing his Fiji debut, White is

confident his previous Test ex­perience with England would help him settle into the side.

"I know it's his first cap for Fiji, but he has played for England and he has played Test rugby as well. I think he'll be fine. I think he'll fit in nicely."

White also believes Fiji have the athleticism in their forward pack to complement Hughes, referring to locks (Mesake) Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila.

He said the combination would allow Fiji to maintain the style of play they wanted, while at the same time adding Hughes' strength and carrying ability to the forward pack.



