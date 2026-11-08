PM urges Fijians to reject religious intolerance

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Fijians to reject religious intolerance, discrimination and prejudice, saying respect for cultural and religious diversity is essential to strengthening national unity.

Speaking at the national Diwali celebrations at the Fiji Museum in Suva on Saturday, Mr Rabuka called on people to embrace kindness, compassion and respect for one another.

The event, held under the theme “Festival of Lights, Strengthening Unity Through Diversity”, brought together communities to celebrate Fiji's multicultural heritage.

Mr Rabuka urged Fijians to continue to “recognise, respect and observe our shared heritage as a foundation for our future generations”.

He said the true spirit of Diwali was reflected in the positive difference people made in the lives of others.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices of the Girmitiyas and the contributions of their descendants to Fiji's development.

“We honour the sacrifice of the Girmitiyas and the immense contributions they have made to our agriculture, commerce, education, public service and national development,” he said.

Mr Rabuka called on Fijians to carry the message of Diwali beyond the celebrations and into their daily lives.

“As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let us remember that each of us has a responsibility to bring light into our homes, our communities, and our nation.”

The celebrations were hosted by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Heritage and Arts, with Minister Charan Jeath Singh.

The programme featured the lighting of a unity diya, cultural performances and poetry recitals by students.

Mr Rabuka also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening institutions, upholding the law and protecting Fiji's peace, security and prosperity.